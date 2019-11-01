Home

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Rising Star Baptist Church
Eunice McChristian "Boo" Fulmer


1921 - 2019
Eunice McChristian "Boo" Fulmer Obituary
Lubbock- 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born was born High Texas on February 10, 1921 to Mr. and Mrs. Henry McChristian. She attended school in Paris, TX. Eunice leaves to cherish her memory; sisters, Erma Manzay and Mary Mosley; four nephews, Ricky McChristian, Gralen McChristion, Steve Finch; and Adam Manzay; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
