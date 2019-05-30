|
|
Lubbock- Rev. Eutimio B Gonzales Sr. entered his Heavenly home at 9:34 am on Monday Memorial Day May 27 2019 after serving over 70 years in the ministry. A memorial service will be held at Oakwood United Methodist Church located at 2215 58th Street Lubbock Texas. Everyone is welcome to join us for the viewing Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a special prayer service that will follow at 7:00 p.m. The Celebration of life service will be on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood United Methodist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019