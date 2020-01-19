|
Denton- Evan Grant Andrews of Denton, Texas has passed into His rest with the Lord on January 16, 2020.Evan was a graduate of Guyer High School and attended Texas A&M University.Evan was an entrepreneur and consultant in the transportation industry.Some of Evan's many joys were spending time with his family, cooking, and working out.He was big in stature and in heart.He loved his two nephews and never missed an opportunity to wrestle and pillow fight with them.Evan enjoyed traveling and seeing new places.
Evan is survived by his parents Dan and Donna Andrews of Denton, his sister Andrea Hughes and her husband Ben and nephews Hudson and Pierson of Katy, TX and grandparents Skip Tumlinson of Early, TX and Shirley Andrews of Lubbock, TX.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Denton Bible Church Chapel with pastor Tommy Nelson officiating. Visitation will take place just before and after the service. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the G.A.P. program care of Denton Bible Church. 2300 E. University Denton, TX 76209.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020