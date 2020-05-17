|
Earth, Texas- Graveside service for Evanel Winders, age 90, of Earth, TX, is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Earth Memorial Cemetery with Mike Bryant of Earth officiating.
Evanel died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Littlefield, TX. She was born April 17, 1930 in McCamey, TX to N.J. and Alice (Stacy) Whitley. She married James L. Winders in Iraan, TX on June 3, 1950.
Evanel taught school for 25 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed making needle-point pillows. Evanel loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jay; her parents; her son, Monte Winders; and her sister, Jo Campbell.
Evanel is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Carr and her husband, David of Earth, TX and Sherri Halsell and her husband, Luke of Henrietta, TX; her daughter-in-law, Marylin Winders of Canyon, TX; her nephew, David Campbell; her seven grandchildren, Staci Winders, Randee Stork and Matt, Amanda Campbell and Jason, Wesley Carr and Amee, Daniel Winders and Kelly, Jessica Railsback and Ryan and Zeb Halsell and Maddie; and her nine great-grandchildren, Brenna Lewis, Stetson Lewis, Coltyn Campbell, Reilly Campbell, Graham Stork, Reed Railsback, Hunter Stork, Kendall Railsback and Harper Carr.
The family suggests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, 101 NE 1st Street, Earth, TX, 79031 or Earth Memorial Cemetery, PO Box 523, Earth, TX, 79031. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020