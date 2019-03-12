|
Plainview- Evangelina "Vangie" Urrutia, 73, of Plainview died on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel with Mr. Bob Hailey & Rev. Pedro Urrutia officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was born on October 14, 1945, in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Roberto & Frances Escobedo. She grew up in Mesquite, New Mexico and graduated from Gadsden High School in 1964. She married Lupe G. Urrutia on December 25, 1966, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She worked for Plainview I.S.D., Hale County State Bank, Energas and as a Special Education Teacher for Memphis I.S.D. She retired in 2001.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Antonio Escobedo, a grandson Rolando Urrutia, and a son-in-law Eliseo L. Ramirez.
She is survived by her husband, Lupe G. Urrutia of Plainview; two daughters, Melissa Bratcher & husband Chris of Ropesville and Jaclyn Hailey & husband Ben of Plainview; one son, Matt Urrutia & wife Mari of San Antonio; four grandchildren, Nicolas S. Ramirez & Britni of San Antonio, Micaela Maldonado of Lubbock, Aracely and Johnny Zamora of San Antonio; step-daughters Diana Alonzo, Bonnie Martinez Urrutia, Donna Rodriguez & husband Arthur; grandchildren Amanda Alonzo, Michael Martinez, Dannette Garay, Jennifer Garcia, Tabitha Alvarez and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Carmen Ortega, Socie Escobedo, Jerry Escobedo, Fernie Escobedo, Vickie Escobedo, and Bobby Escobedo, all of New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019