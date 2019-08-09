Home

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nations Church
Evanglist Missionary Ora L. Brown


1948 - 2019
Evanglist Missionary Ora L. Brown Obituary
Lubbock- 70, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Ora was born on December 20, 1948 to Willie James Carson and Irma Lucille Sneed in San Angelo, Texas. Ora attended San Angelo & Ballinger public schools while being very involved in the local Baptist church there. Ora and her mother moved to Lubbock, Texas where Ora graduated from Lubbock High School. Ora became employed with Texas Instruments for 13 years. While a member at Agape Temple, Ora serve as an Evangelist Missionary and Mother of the church. She also volunteered at Covenant Hospital as a chaplain. She leaves to celebrate her God-filled life by two daughters, Vickie Roberson and Kimberly Brown; one sibling, Connie Mack Carson, Sr.; 6 grand-children a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Nations Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
