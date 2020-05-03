Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Barbara (Felgate) Smith


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Barbara (Felgate) Smith Obituary
Mills River, NC- Evelyn Barbara (Felgate) Smith, 97, recent resident of Mills River Lodge, Mills River, North Carolina, died April 25, 2020. Barbara was born in Suffolk England, 1923.

Barbara is survived by her son Robert of Blue Springs, MO and daughter Kathleen (Smith) Carr of Lake Toxaway, NC, and a brother, John Felgate of Norfolk, England. She is also survived by four grandsons and three great-granddaughters. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert Russell Smith of Lubbock, and sister Margaret Felgate Ralston of Canada.

Barbara and Robert were married in England during WWII. Barbara worked for Citizens National Bank and Texas Commerce Bank of Lubbock, retiring as a Vice President in 1985. She was an active parishioner at St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church in Lubbock.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church, 1510 Ave. X, Lubbock, TX 79401. A memorial service and inurnment will take place in Lubbock at a later date. "The way you changed our lives can't be taken away".

Online condolences can be made to www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -