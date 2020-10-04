1/1
Evelyn Barbara (Felgate) Smith
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mills River, NC- Evelyn Barbara (Felgate) Smith, 97, recent resident of Mills River Lodge, Mills River, North Carolina, died April 25, 2020. Barbara was born in Suffolk England, 1923.

Barbara is survived by her son Robert of Blue Springs, MO and daughter Kathleen (Smith) Carr of Lake Toxaway, NC, and a brother, John Felgate of Norfolk, England. She is also survived by four grandsons and three great-granddaughters. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert Russell Smith of Lubbock, and sister Margaret Felgate Ralston of Canada.

Barbara and Robert were married in England during WWII. Barbara worked for Citizens National Bank and Texas Commerce Bank of Lubbock, retiring as a Vice President in 1985. She was an active parishioner at St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church in Lubbock.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church, 1510 Ave. X, Lubbock, TX 79401. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church with inurnment to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. "The way you changed our lives can't be taken away".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved