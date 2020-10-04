Mills River, NC- Evelyn Barbara (Felgate) Smith, 97, recent resident of Mills River Lodge, Mills River, North Carolina, died April 25, 2020. Barbara was born in Suffolk England, 1923.



Barbara is survived by her son Robert of Blue Springs, MO and daughter Kathleen (Smith) Carr of Lake Toxaway, NC, and a brother, John Felgate of Norfolk, England. She is also survived by four grandsons and three great-granddaughters. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert Russell Smith of Lubbock, and sister Margaret Felgate Ralston of Canada.



Barbara and Robert were married in England during WWII. Barbara worked for Citizens National Bank and Texas Commerce Bank of Lubbock, retiring as a Vice President in 1985. She was an active parishioner at St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church in Lubbock.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church, 1510 Ave. X, Lubbock, TX 79401. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church with inurnment to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. "The way you changed our lives can't be taken away".



