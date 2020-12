Spur- Evelyn Clifton, 89, of Spur, Texas passed away November 25, 2020. She was born April 23, 1931 in Spur, Texas to Walter S. Barclay and Ruby Pearl Hammonds Barclay. She married Randolph Clifton on November 7, 1947. She and her husband owned and operated Randy Clifton T.V. and Appliance from 1956 until 1998.Loved ones include daughter, Brenda Clifton; son Kevin Clifton.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and daughter Vicki Lee Zoch.