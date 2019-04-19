Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lubbock- Evelyn Darlene McCrummen passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born May 9, 1926 in Douglas, Arizona to Archie and Lena Murial (Gholson) McAllister. She moved to Lubbock in 1945 from O'Donnell married John Thomas McCrummen on May 1, 1948. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2011. She was a longtime member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, Troy Wayne McCrummen and partner Duane Simolke; and daughters, Nancy Carol Edwards and husband Robert, and Sharon Sue LeMay and husband Gary; brother, Neil William McAllister; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded by 2 brothers, Archie N and Troy Winston McAllister. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
