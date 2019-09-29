|
Columbus, NE- Evelyn Duff died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Edgewood Vista in Columbus, NE. Formerly of Lubbock, Evelyn was very involved with the Lubbock Lions Club. Memorial services will be 2 p.m., October 2, 2019 at Resthaven Cemetery in the mausoleum chapel. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Lubbock Lions Club. Evelyn is survived by her son Zjon (Trish) of Columbus; four grandchildren Alexis, Ian, Gianna, and Noah; and brother Kirk Gardner of Lubbock. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Duff and parents Loren and Dortha Gardner.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019