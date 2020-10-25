1/1
Evelyn Scroggins Fondy
1928 - 2020
Slaton- Evelyn Scroggins Fondy joined the angels in heaven on October 8, 2020 at the age of 92. A memorial service will be held at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview, Texas, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Evelyn was born on February 2, 1928 in Slaton, Texas to Carlton Theron Scroggins and Mattie Lee Hacker Scroggins. She married her husband of 61 years, R.J. "Bob" Fondy on April 14, 1946. They had 2 children, Carla Elaine and Alan Dee. Evelyn built a home rooted in faith and service. She lovingly spent her life caring for her family and serving her Lord and Savior through her words and actions. She could recite the bible almost word for word and she used every opportunity to share the gospel. She instilled her faith into her family and all who knew her. She is remembered by her family for her love of cooking and her ability to keep an immaculate, organized and beautiful home. Her greatest joy, besides her faith, was being Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Carla Schneider and husband Larry and Alan Fondy and wife Kathi; a brother Steve Scroggins and his wife Verlene; her five grandchildren; Miki Sage, Heather Golden and husband Clay, Aimee Teeple and husband Brian, Jamie Schneider, and Jon Schneider and wife Amber; and her 6 great grandchildren; Brenner and Brooklyn Golden, Payton and Calin Teeple, and Gracey and Grant Schneider.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Fondy; her parents, Theron and Mattie Lee Scroggins, and her brothers, Glenn and Carlton Scroggins.

In lieu of flowers she would like donations to be made to Hospice of Greenville, Texas.

Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
