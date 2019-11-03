|
Lubbock- Ezeakel "Checky" Gutierrez, 80, of Lubbock was born April 10, 1939 in Midland, Tx to Manuel & Barbara (Luna) Gutierrez. He retired from the City of Lubbock Sanitation Dept. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, arts, & crafts. Checky went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 31, 2019. His parents and a brother: Pete preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 55 years: Angelita Gutierrez, foster son: Juan Ignacio Villarreal & wife Kimberly, foster granddaughters: Caroline & Micah, 3 brothers: Manuel Jr., Raymundo, & Richard Gutierrez, 5 sisters: Elsa Bone, Mary, Delia, & Diana Gutierrez, & Dolores Ortiz, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be at 7:00pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel in Wolfforth. Mass will be at 10:00am Monday November 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church at 3118 Erskine in Lubbock. Burial will follow at Peaceful Gardens under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019