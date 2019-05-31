|
|
Littlefield- 87, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Fannie Mae Thompson-Willard was born February 16, 1932 to the parents of Aululia and Earl James in Granger, Texas. She attended school at Granger High. She leaves to cherish her memory; Bob Willard; three daughters, Beverly Kemp (Vernell), Bridgett Robinson (Robert), Rosalind Priestley (Otis); one son, Henry Thompson; one god-son, Johnny Rosemond; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Littlefield, TX. Interment will follow at Littlefield Memorial Park, Littlefield, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019