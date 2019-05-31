Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Willard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie Mae Willard


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fannie Mae Willard Obituary
Littlefield- 87, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Fannie Mae Thompson-Willard was born February 16, 1932 to the parents of Aululia and Earl James in Granger, Texas. She attended school at Granger High. She leaves to cherish her memory; Bob Willard; three daughters, Beverly Kemp (Vernell), Bridgett Robinson (Robert), Rosalind Priestley (Otis); one son, Henry Thompson; one god-son, Johnny Rosemond; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Littlefield, TX. Interment will follow at Littlefield Memorial Park, Littlefield, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now