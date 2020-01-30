|
|
Lubbock- Faustino was called to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1960 in Lubbock, TX to Faustino and Josie Wilson Pena. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1979 and was an Auto Body painter who earned 1st place at competition at Estacado High School. He was employed at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) since 03/22/2005 almost 15 years. Faustino enjoyed dancing, auto body painting, mechanic work on various cars, attending car shows, and spending time with his family and daughters.
We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 6:00 pm at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. Friends and Family are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners. Net. Lake Ridge Chapel viewing on Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm and January 30, 2020 9:00 - 9:00 pm Friday January 31, 2020. Funeral services at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery in Woodrow, TX under the direction of Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers
He was preceded in death by his parents, Faustino Pena Sr. (10/04/1979) and Josie Wilson Villagomez (12/15/2000) and brother in law Willie Rangel (10/31/2013).
Those left to cherish his life are his two loved daughters, Makaela Rae Houchin (Del Rio, TX), Cenna Godfrey (Jeff Cox) and 3 grandchildren Ciera, Chazdyn, Treystyn from Moore, OK, one beloved brother David Wilson Pena (Mary Ann Moreno), three loving sisters Janie Rangel (Orange, TX), Rita Pena Mendoza (Joe) Austin, Anita Pena-Karpyszyn (Michael) Highland Village, TX ; three nieces, Tina Ponton (Jimmy), Andrea Mendoza, Amanda Rodriguez (Chris); four nephews, Willie Rangel, Jr, Jonathan Mendoza (Merrick Fisher) Brendan Deschner, Marcos Jacob Pena, one Aunt Joann Wilson Gonzalez; one Uncle Jasper Wilson (Austin); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.
He is also survived by his ex-wife Rita Mojica and her three children and eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020