|
|
Big Spring, TX- Mrs. Faye Moore, 98 of Big Spring,TX formerly of Snyder died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Big Spring, Texas.
Services for Mrs. Moore will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home with Mr. Eddie Pylant officiating. Internment will follow at Hillside Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Faye was born on November 02, 1921 in Snyder, TX to Wyatt and Henrietta (Shipman) Sturdivant. She married Paul Edward Moore on October 13, 1940 in Dunn, TX. when she was 18 years old. After her great-grand children were born she simply became known as "Great". A name that stuck for many reasons.
Whether it was for family or others she was always willing to give of her home or of herself. She was known for walking with her sister in the evenings, taking care of the sick in her back room of the house, fixing the hair of the ladies at the retirement home, or volunteering at the hospital. She loved reading her Bible, watching the Dallas Cowboys, playing 42 or doing jigsaw or crossword puzzles and then especially loved getting Christmas cards from her friends and family over the years. They had two children during their marriage, Judy Roever and Debbie Jenkins.
She is survived by:
1) Daughter:
Judy Roever and husband Bobby, Big Spring, TX
4) Grandchildren:
Eddie Pylant and wife Sally, Plano, TX
Darren Pylant, Abilene, TX
Carly Pyburn, Lubbock, TX
Julie Guess and husband Grant, Midland, TX
8) Great Grandchildren:
Joshua, Caleb, Tanner, and Isabella Pylant
Sarah O'Hearon and husband Aaron
Rebecca and Nathan Pyburn
Maia Guess
4) Great Great Grandchildren:
Adalynn and Adam Richardson
Wyatt and Driscoll O'Hearon
1) Son In Law:
Wayne Jenkins and wife Vickie, Midland, TX
She was preceded in death by:
Her parents-Wyatt and Henrietta Sturdivant
Her husband-Paul Edward Moore
1) Daughter-Debbie Jenkins
4) Sisters:
Virgie Jewel Sturdivant,Thelma Gregory,Ann Eicke,and Ima Lee Lambert
5) Brothers:
Ivy Gray, Louis, Everett, Earl, and R. L. Sturdivant
Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 PM to 7 PM at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Memorials can be made to;
East Side Church of Christ
201 31st street
Snyder, TX 79549
Online Condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020