Home

POWERED BY

Services
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
(325) 573-5454
For more information about
Faye Moore
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye (Sturdivant) Moore


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye (Sturdivant) Moore Obituary
Big Spring, TX- Mrs. Faye Moore, 98 of Big Spring,TX formerly of Snyder died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Big Spring, Texas.

Services for Mrs. Moore will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home with Mr. Eddie Pylant officiating. Internment will follow at Hillside Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.

Faye was born on November 02, 1921 in Snyder, TX to Wyatt and Henrietta (Shipman) Sturdivant. She married Paul Edward Moore on October 13, 1940 in Dunn, TX. when she was 18 years old. After her great-grand children were born she simply became known as "Great". A name that stuck for many reasons.

Whether it was for family or others she was always willing to give of her home or of herself. She was known for walking with her sister in the evenings, taking care of the sick in her back room of the house, fixing the hair of the ladies at the retirement home, or volunteering at the hospital. She loved reading her Bible, watching the Dallas Cowboys, playing 42 or doing jigsaw or crossword puzzles and then especially loved getting Christmas cards from her friends and family over the years. They had two children during their marriage, Judy Roever and Debbie Jenkins.

She is survived by:

1) Daughter:

Judy Roever and husband Bobby, Big Spring, TX

4) Grandchildren:

Eddie Pylant and wife Sally, Plano, TX

Darren Pylant, Abilene, TX

Carly Pyburn, Lubbock, TX

Julie Guess and husband Grant, Midland, TX

8) Great Grandchildren:

Joshua, Caleb, Tanner, and Isabella Pylant

Sarah O'Hearon and husband Aaron

Rebecca and Nathan Pyburn

Maia Guess

4) Great Great Grandchildren:

Adalynn and Adam Richardson

Wyatt and Driscoll O'Hearon

1) Son In Law:

Wayne Jenkins and wife Vickie, Midland, TX

She was preceded in death by:

Her parents-Wyatt and Henrietta Sturdivant

Her husband-Paul Edward Moore

1) Daughter-Debbie Jenkins

4) Sisters:

Virgie Jewel Sturdivant,Thelma Gregory,Ann Eicke,and Ima Lee Lambert

5) Brothers:

Ivy Gray, Louis, Everett, Earl, and R. L. Sturdivant

Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 PM to 7 PM at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to;

East Side Church of Christ

201 31st street

Snyder, TX 79549

Online Condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -