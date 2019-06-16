Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Felipe Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felipe Martinez Jr.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Felipe Martinez Jr. Obituary
Wolfforth- Felipe Martinez, Jr., 61, of Wolfforth was born December 17, 1957 in Lamesa, TX. to the late Felipe & Estefana (Cantu) Martinez. Felipe was a fabulous singer with a great love for his family. He had a huge heart and loved to joke around. He worked for the City of Wolfforth.

Felipe went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memories are his son & daughter: Felipe Martinez, III and Gloria Martinez, 6 grandchildren: Zayden, Sedrick, Mikayla, Samantha, Zachary, & Ciera; 3 great-grandchildren: Luchiano, Marcello & Aiden ; his brother: Aniseto Martinez, 5 sisters: Eluteria Rivas (Manuel), Olga Rubio (Gilbert), Odelia Martinez, Estefana Padilla (Jamie), & Elsa Martinez (Joe), along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Viewing will begin at 10:00am Monday at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel. Rosary will be at 7:00pm Monday, June 17, 2019 in the same chapel. Mass will be at 11:00am Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Wolfforth. Burial will follow at the Wolfforth Cemetery under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.