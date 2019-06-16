|
Wolfforth- Felipe Martinez, Jr., 61, of Wolfforth was born December 17, 1957 in Lamesa, TX. to the late Felipe & Estefana (Cantu) Martinez. Felipe was a fabulous singer with a great love for his family. He had a huge heart and loved to joke around. He worked for the City of Wolfforth.
Felipe went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son & daughter: Felipe Martinez, III and Gloria Martinez, 6 grandchildren: Zayden, Sedrick, Mikayla, Samantha, Zachary, & Ciera; 3 great-grandchildren: Luchiano, Marcello & Aiden ; his brother: Aniseto Martinez, 5 sisters: Eluteria Rivas (Manuel), Olga Rubio (Gilbert), Odelia Martinez, Estefana Padilla (Jamie), & Elsa Martinez (Joe), along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Viewing will begin at 10:00am Monday at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel. Rosary will be at 7:00pm Monday, June 17, 2019 in the same chapel. Mass will be at 11:00am Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Wolfforth. Burial will follow at the Wolfforth Cemetery under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019