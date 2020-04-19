|
Idalou- Felipe Salazar, Jr., 69, of Idalou, Texas passed away at home on April 16, 2020. Private graveside service will be on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Idalou Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. In the midst of this COVID 19 pandemic, the funeral home will only be able to allow 8 people or less into the funeral home at a time as per state guidelines. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. He was born to parents Felipe and Theodora Salazar, on May 29,1950 in Robstown, Texas. Felipe was the first Hispanic to graduate from Hollis High School in Oklahoma in 1970. He married Mary, the love of his life, in 1970, who survives him. Felipe is also survived by daughter Michael Cuevas and husband Tony, son Jason Salazar and wife Monica and seven grandchildren. Felipe was predeceased by both of his parents, sister Josie Hinojosa and brother Johnny Salazar. The family requests donations be made to the , in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020