Lubbock- The family of Felix V. Gonzales, Jr., will celebrate his life of 91 years at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers.
Felix V. Gonzales passed into the loving arms of his Savior on November 19, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born on July 8, 1929 in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated from Lubbock High School. Felix married the love of his life, Sue Etta Newcomb, and they spent 68 wonderful years together. Felix's first employment was Hester's Printer. Then he became a Food Broker for Independent Grocers Alliance covering West Texas and New Mexico. Felix affectionately known as F.V. to his friends, always had a smile on his face, especially when he was walking his granddog, Freddy. When he sang, "I Feel Good," you felt good too. His girls were his pride and joy, and he took great care of them.
Felix and Sue Etta were founding members of Oakwood Baptist Church and members of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. They cruised from 1978 to 2012, the last cruise was on their 65th Wedding Anniversary on the Oasis of the Seas.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Gonzales; daughter, Linda Collins and Mac Ryburn; sister-in-law, Shirley Boyd; nieces, Renee Steger Simpson, Stacy Brown and husband, Dennis; Connie Boyd; and nephew, Craig Boyd.
The family of Felix Gonzales, Jr., has designated the Alzheimer's Association
for memorial contributions donated in his memory.