FELIX MACHA
Lubbock- Felix Macha, 100, passed away peacefully at his home August 27, 2020.

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Sanders Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial Service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. A webcast of services will be available.

Felix was born August 25, 1920 in New Home, TX to Hynek and Adolphia Macha. He graduated from Tahoka High School and served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II. Felix married Monica Albus on February 5, 1957 in Pep, Texas. They raised six children and were happily married for 63 years. He farmed in the Lubbock area most of his life and was a member of San Ramon Catholic Church.

Loved ones include spouse Monica Macha; children Tim Macha and wife Shelley, Mark Macha and wife Laura, Cindy White and husband Eddie, Jim Ed Macha and wife Becky; Steven Macha and wife Karen and Mary Ann Marnell and husband Doug; seventeen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren.

Felix enjoyed spending time with his family and was happiest working on, touring around or flying over his farm. He had a quick wit, kind heart and strong faith which he shared with all and will live on in the memory of all that knew him.

Please celebrate the life of Felix by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com online guest book.





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
