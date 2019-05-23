|
Lubbock- Felix Robledo Guerra passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2019 at the age of 69. Felix was born in Edinburg, Texas on May 30, 1949. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corp he was honorably discharged as a corporal. Before his passing, he worked for the Durham School Services where he was a bus driver for special needs children. Felix is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Blasa Guerra and brother, Antonio Guerra Jr. Felix is survived by his "wifa" of 35 years, Raquela Lupe Guerra of Lubbock, sister Irene Carter, brothers Lupe, Salome, Alfredo and Jesse Guerra and their spouses. Felix is also survived by his 5 step children. Felix along together with Raquela helped raise the grandchildren Marisa Paz, Monique Sanchez, Naomi Morales and Anthony Sanchez. Felix is now at peace with the Lord. He will be deeply missed. Memorial Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1120 52nd Street, Lubbock. A reception will follow at 1 pm at Hillcrest Manor Apts. (clubhouse), 1102 N. Memphis Avenue, Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019