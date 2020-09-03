Lubbock- Viewing and visitation for Fernando Gonzales, 90 of Lubbock, will begin Friday, September 4, 2020, from 12:00pm-12:45pm, with words of comfort delivered by Rev. Joel Perez beginning at 1:00pm at Calvillo Funeral Home Chapel-Lubbock. Graveside services will be held the same day, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00pm with Rev. Joel Perez officiating at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home.Fernando passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born on May 29, 1930 in Bryan, Texas to the late Roberto and Anselma Gonzales. He was a Catholic. In 1962 in Lubbock, Fernando married Lucia Sanchez, she preceded him in death on June 15, 2020. Fernando was a good husband, a good father, and a good grandfather. He was a hard worker and a great provider for his family. He spent fifty years working general labor for Economy Mills before retiring. Fernando served as an usher for Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church for many years.He is preceded in death by his loving wife Lucia Sanchez and his parents Roberto and Anselma Gonzales.Survivors include two sons Andrew Gonzales and Carlos Gonzales both of Lubbock; three daughters Gloria Gonzales Salinas of Lubbock, Adela Rodriguez of Alvin, Texas and Eva Rodriguez of Wolfforth; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.