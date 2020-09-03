1/1
Fernando Gonzales
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fernando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Viewing and visitation for Fernando Gonzales, 90 of Lubbock, will begin Friday, September 4, 2020, from 12:00pm-12:45pm, with words of comfort delivered by Rev. Joel Perez beginning at 1:00pm at Calvillo Funeral Home Chapel-Lubbock. Graveside services will be held the same day, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00pm with Rev. Joel Perez officiating at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home.

Fernando passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born on May 29, 1930 in Bryan, Texas to the late Roberto and Anselma Gonzales. He was a Catholic. In 1962 in Lubbock, Fernando married Lucia Sanchez, she preceded him in death on June 15, 2020. Fernando was a good husband, a good father, and a good grandfather. He was a hard worker and a great provider for his family. He spent fifty years working general labor for Economy Mills before retiring. Fernando served as an usher for Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church for many years.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Lucia Sanchez and his parents Roberto and Anselma Gonzales.

Survivors include two sons Andrew Gonzales and Carlos Gonzales both of Lubbock; three daughters Gloria Gonzales Salinas of Lubbock, Adela Rodriguez of Alvin, Texas and Eva Rodriguez of Wolfforth; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
206 E. 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79403
806-765-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved