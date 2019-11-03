|
Lubbock- Fernando "Fred" Lopez Mojica, 70, of Lubbock, went home to be with our Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 4, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton with Fr. Jacob Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors.
Born December 23, 1948, in Hale Center, Texas, to Juan and Selvina (Lopez) Mojica, Fred served in the United States Air Force for four years. He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Mojica and a sister, Anita Mojica.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Selvina Mojica of Cotton Center, four brothers, Joe Mojica and his wife Frances, Alfred Mojica, Robert Mojica, all of Cotton Center, and Richard Mojica and his wife Isabel of Olton, and three sisters, Juanita Flores of Cotton Center, Silvia Sauceda and her husband Phillip of Olton, and Luisa (Lulu) Gomez of Olton. All of his nieces and nephews will miss their Uncle Fred.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019