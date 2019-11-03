Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramage Funeral Directors - Hale Center
223 S. Main St.
Hale Center, TX 79041
(806) 839-2626
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Olton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fernando Mojica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fernando Lopez "Fred" Mojica


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fernando Lopez "Fred" Mojica Obituary
Lubbock- Fernando "Fred" Lopez Mojica, 70, of Lubbock, went home to be with our Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 4, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton with Fr. Jacob Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors.

Born December 23, 1948, in Hale Center, Texas, to Juan and Selvina (Lopez) Mojica, Fred served in the United States Air Force for four years. He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Mojica and a sister, Anita Mojica.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Selvina Mojica of Cotton Center, four brothers, Joe Mojica and his wife Frances, Alfred Mojica, Robert Mojica, all of Cotton Center, and Richard Mojica and his wife Isabel of Olton, and three sisters, Juanita Flores of Cotton Center, Silvia Sauceda and her husband Phillip of Olton, and Luisa (Lulu) Gomez of Olton. All of his nieces and nephews will miss their Uncle Fred.

logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fernando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -