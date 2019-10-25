|
Levelland- Fernando "Fred" Morin 59, of Levelland passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland. Burial will follow at Morton Memorial Cemetery. Fred is survived by his former wife Ninfa Guillen Salazar; children Jimmy Morin, Timothy Morin, Roland Morin and Erika Morin; sisters Monica Gongoria, Nelda Tarrango and Patricia Morin; 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019