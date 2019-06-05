|
Lubbock- Fidel Garcia was called home to be with Our Lord and Savior June 3, 2019. He was born June 13, 1968 to the late Francisca and Maurillio Garcia Sr. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of seventeen years Vanessa Garcia, children; Evangelina Knighten, Leandra LaBadie and husband Brett, and Fidel Zeke Garcia Jr., siblings; Diana Garcia and husband Juan, Juanita Flores and husband Ray, Joe Garcia and wife Gracie, Maurilio Garcia Jr. and wife Lydia, Anastacia Garcia and husband Isaac, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jesus Garcia. Fidel was a hard worker and proud owner of Garcia Concrete. When he wasn't hard at work he enjoyed going on vacations with his family, especially to the lake. He also would spend time buying and restoring cars. Fidel loved more than anything spending time with his family, watching his son play baseball, spending quality time with his grandson, Aries. He was a wonderful, caring, and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Tuesday June 4, 2019, 9am to 8pm Wednesday June 5, 2019 with a rosary services starting at 6:30 at Chapel of Grace Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrate 10:00am Thursday June 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment following at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019