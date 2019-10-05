|
|
Lubbock- Finis H. Nabors passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 97. Finis was born on January 8, 1922 in Buckner, Arkansas, where he lived on a farm with his family during the Great Depression. When World War Two began he joined the Army, and served the entire wartime as a gunnery instructor in the Army Air Force, stationed in northern New Mexico. He left the service at war's end, and on September 25, 1946 he married Lola Nabors. They remained married for 69 years until she passed away in 2016. The couple lived in Dallas, Texas until their move to Jackson, Mississippi in 1948. They had discovered square dancing in Dallas and were disappointed upon moving to Jackson to find that there were no square dancing clubs in that State. Determined to continue a hobby he loved, Finis learned to call square dancing, and over the next years founded numerous square dancing clubs throughout the state for which he was the principal caller. Finis and Lola remained in Mississippi until 1966, when they moved to Lubbock, Texas. In Lubbock, he continued calling for various square dancing clubs until 1995, including the Catch all Eight Square Dance Club and Happy Heart Round Dance Club. He was a lifetime member of the Lubbock Square Dance and Round Dance Federation. Throughout his life he maintained contact with the many good friends he had made during his square dancing days, and as he aged he loved to watch his old tapes of old square dancing events and to relate stories of those days. Finis worked forty years for the Graybar Electric Company, where his warm and gregarious personality helped him to excel as a salesman who won many salesmanship honors within the company during his career. He and Lola were active members of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and Finis served as a church usher for many years. He was able to live independently at home until he was 95 years old. Since then he has resided at the Wedgewood South Assisted Living Center, where he made many friends among the employees and other residents. He will be fondly remembered for his kind heart, thoughtfulness towards others and his quick wit. Finis is survived by his son, Finis Jr. of San Antonio; his daughter Janice Magnini of Lubbock; his four grandchildren Valeri Salinas, Mitchell Magnini and Sarah Hurd of Lubbock, and Evan Nabors of San Antonio; and six great grandchildren, all of whom live in Lubbock. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday , October 8, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park with memorial services to follow at 11 AM at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019