Lubbock- Flora spent her early years in Pilot Point, Denton County, TX. Flora's father J.R. Cates, drove a tractor over 300 miles in 1924 from Pilot Point to Lubbock, where he purchased 320 acres to farm in Hurlwood, west of Lubbock. J.R.'s wife Nannie Bell Davis Cates and Flora, their only child who was 7 at the time, soon followed. Flora attended grade school and junior high in Hurlwood and Carlisle and was very active in Future Farmers of America with many blue ribbons to show for her efforts. She graduated from Lubbock High School where, at 5'2", she played basketball.
Flora married Clyde McKinzie on October 20, 1935. Clyde, a true patriot, enlisted in the army to fight in WWII. He was sent to France as a combat infantryman and was badly wounded in the Rhineland Campaign in November 1944. His awards included the Purple Heart and a citation from the government of France. Flora and their son Carl, 6, were happily reunited with Clyde in the spring of 1946. The family was soon completed with the arrival of daughter Linda in 1947.
Flo enjoyed providing her specialties of fried okra, popcorn balls and peanut brittle along with excellent meals for family gatherings. She and Clyde often played 42 and canasta with their friends and neighbors. Flora was an excellent China painter, winning many awards for her work at the Lubbock County Fair. Subsequently she became a China painting judge at the Fair. Flora was active in Eastern Star and served as the Worthy Matron of Lubbock Chapter #76.
Flora and Clyde usually stayed close to home in Lubbock but did make excursions to Europe to visit the WWII battlegrounds, to Hawaii and to grandchildren's college and law school graduations at various universities around the country.
Carl, Linda and their families had the privilege of celebrating Clyde and Flora's 70th wedding anniversary in Lubbock in October 2005. In December 2005, Clyde passed away at age 94. Flora moved to Raider Ranch in 2015, where she celebrated her 102nd birthday on October 27th.
Flora was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Carrying on her legacy are son Carl (Rena); grandsons Wayne (Beth) and Clinton (Tara) McKinzie and Dustin (Stacey) Gay; granddaughters Chrystal Madewell and Carrie (Chip) Altman. Her great-grandsons are Colin, Gavin and Will McKinzie; Jake (Jamie), Clayton and Cooper Madewell; her great-granddaughters are Shelby Altman; Morgan and Laura McKinzie; and Landrie Price. Great-great-grandchildren are Jayton, Jarrett and Jacelyn Madewell. Flora was predeceased by beloved husband Clyde, daughter Linda Gay and grandson Morgan McKinzie.
Flora, always gracious, was such a blessing and inspiration to all of those surrounding her. She was most appreciative of any efforts made by others and had a warm smile for those about her. Her energy ... her enthusiasm for life ... her love of her family and friends ... all joined together to make her a special and grand force during her long life.
Funeral services for Flora will be held at 10:00 AM, November 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, Flora would be honored by support to the Scottish Rite Learning Center.
