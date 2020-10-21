Hays, Kansas- Florence Jane "Janie" France, 93, Hays, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Russell Regional Hospital.
She was born November 28, 1926 in Forestburg, Texas, the daughter of Noah Clifford and Zelma Bernice (Kuykendall) Gilley. She was a 1944 graduate of Whitharral High School in Whitharral, Texas. Janie's first marriage was to William A. DeBusk on July 9, 1946 in Sudan, Texas. They divorced in 1970. Janie later married Jack B. France on November 5, 1976 in Denton, Texas. He preceded her in death on February 19, 1982. She was a telephone operator for General Telephone and a former member of the Church of Christ in Littlefield, Texas. She loved bowling, sewing and embroidery, jigsaw puzzles, visiting with family and friends, traveling and sightseeing, the color purple, and her precious dog Jenny.
Survivors include her son: Wayne A. DeBusk and wife Dolly of Hays, two granddaughters: Kristin Stone and husband Nathan of Little Elm, TX and Elizabeth Jorgenson and husband Ande of Omaha, NE, and four great grandchildren: Rebekah, Joshua, Tucker, and Truett.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents, and two brothers: Elwin and Weldon Gilley.
Inurnment will be in West Park Cemetery in Hereford, Texas. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Janie may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com