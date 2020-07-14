Lubbock- Florence Littauer, an internationally renowned Christian speaker and author who championed messages of hope, encouragement and understanding, died July 11, 2020. She was 92.
Florence had been living with her daughter Marita and her husband in Lubbock, Texas, for the past two years. She was under hospice care at home following a stroke and heart attack.
In her 50 year career, Florence authored 40 books and addressed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States and overseas. She was a dynamic and inspirational life coach long before the term became popular, weaving scripture and everyday stories into practical lessons. She used humor and a vast storehouse of anecdotes to underline her central theme that dreams can be achieved, and that one of the great rewards in life is to help others become the people God created them to be.
Florence was born on April 27, 1928 in Newton, Massachusetts to Walter and Katie Chapman. Her father was a shopkeeper and part time writer and her mother was a homemaker. Florence was awarded a scholarship to attend the University of Massachusetts, where she graduated with a degree in English. She returned home to teach English, speech, and drama at Haverhill High School and to help at the family store.
While counseling at a summer camp in Maine she met Fred Littauer, a New Yorker who was visiting his younger brother. After they announced their engagement, Florence's drama students planned the wedding like a giant senior class play and, as a result, her wedding was featured in Life Magazine, May 18, 1953.
Her best-selling book is Personality Plus, which has sold millions of copies and is translated into more than 25 languages. Florence used four personality types, as a fun and accessible tool for understanding yourself and getting along with others.
She is survived by her three children-Lauren and her husband James R. "Randy" Briggs of Redlands, CA, Marita and her husband Chuck Tedder in Lubbock, TX and Fred and his wife Kristy of Wildwod, MO-and five grandchildren-JR, Jonathan and Bryan Briggs, and Lianna and Jack Littauer and six great-grandchildren.
A private family remembrance/send-off party will be held in Lubbock, TX, July 18, 2020. She will be buried, in her trademark "Silver Box" dress, at Locust Grove Cemetery in Merrimac, MA-where her husband Fred and her mother and father are buried. Donations in her name, may be made to Lubbock Impact 2707 34th St., Lubbock, TX 79410 or the Redlands Bowl, 25 Grant Street, Redlands, CA 92373. For more information: https://thepersonalities.com/blog