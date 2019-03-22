|
|
|
Lubbock- Flora was born to Aneda Baca and Jose Chavez in Vaughn, New Mexico, in 1921 and moved to the Lubbock area in 1930. She died in her daughter's home in her sleep thirty-five days after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma. A prayerful woman, Chavez was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.
She left Anita and James Harrison and two granddaughters, Angela, of the home, and Ana, of Toluca Lake, CA, as survivors. Flora also left numerous nieces and nephews. Considered the "Matriarch" of the Chavez family, she helped her Lubbock siblings rear their fifteen children and their children.
Flora was proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers Ray and Manuel Chavez, and by two sisters, Mary Richardson and Edemia Lucero.
Rosary was last night at Combest Family Funeral Homes and her funeral mass will be said by Father Emiliano Zapata on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Saint Elizabeth's Catholic Church. A luncheon will be held at Hanley Hall immediately after mass, followed by burial at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Lubbock, whose staff was so loving and compassionate to the family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More