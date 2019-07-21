Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Florene Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florene Elizabeth Carter


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florene Elizabeth Carter Obituary
Denver City, Texas- Funeral services for Florene Elizabeth Carter, 78, of Denver City will be conducted Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the First Baptist Church with Rev. Philip Golden officiating assisted by Rev. Kyle Streun. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

She passed away July 19, 2019 in Denver City.

Florene was born September 15, 1940 in Walters, Oklahoma to Wilburn and Lillian Tress Roberson.

She married Gerald Dale Carter on December 10, 1957 in Plainview, Texas. Florene was a secretary for Dales Venture Foods, a member of the Denver City Community since 1977 and also a member of the First Baptist Church of Denver City.

Florene was preceded in death by her two brothers Melvin Roberson and Donnie Roberson.

Florene is survived by her husband Dale Carter of the home; a son Thomas Carter and his wife Charlotte of Hobbs, a daughter Tanya Warren and her husband Dennis of Denver City; three sisters Nadine McNutt of Nogales, New Mexico, Joretta Wyatt of Plainview, Claudetta Sanmman of Weatherford; four grandchildren Jasen Carter, Justin Carter and his wife Shala, Rowdy Warren and his wife Ashley, Randi Demel and her husband Blake; along with eight great grandchildren..

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Shinnery Oaks Community Activity Fund.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:00 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel Denver City.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now