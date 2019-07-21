|
Denver City, Texas- Funeral services for Florene Elizabeth Carter, 78, of Denver City will be conducted Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the First Baptist Church with Rev. Philip Golden officiating assisted by Rev. Kyle Streun. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
She passed away July 19, 2019 in Denver City.
Florene was born September 15, 1940 in Walters, Oklahoma to Wilburn and Lillian Tress Roberson.
She married Gerald Dale Carter on December 10, 1957 in Plainview, Texas. Florene was a secretary for Dales Venture Foods, a member of the Denver City Community since 1977 and also a member of the First Baptist Church of Denver City.
Florene was preceded in death by her two brothers Melvin Roberson and Donnie Roberson.
Florene is survived by her husband Dale Carter of the home; a son Thomas Carter and his wife Charlotte of Hobbs, a daughter Tanya Warren and her husband Dennis of Denver City; three sisters Nadine McNutt of Nogales, New Mexico, Joretta Wyatt of Plainview, Claudetta Sanmman of Weatherford; four grandchildren Jasen Carter, Justin Carter and his wife Shala, Rowdy Warren and his wife Ashley, Randi Demel and her husband Blake; along with eight great grandchildren..
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Shinnery Oaks Community Activity Fund.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:00 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel Denver City.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019