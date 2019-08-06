|
|
Post- On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Florene "Shorty" King went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Celebration of Life Services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at the first Baptist Church in Post. The family will receive visitors at Hudman Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6 until 7 pm.
Shorty, one of seven children was born on October 2, 1922 to Andrew and Maggie (Ketchum) Shelton in Lamar County, Texas. She graduated from Southland High School. After high school she attended Draughons Business College in Lubbock. On October 16, 1942 she married William Haden Johnson in Garza County. They were blessed with two sons: Wendell Haden Johnson and Larry Dale Johnson. Haden preceded her in death on January 4, 1952.
She worked for Dean A. Robinson, Garza County Superintendent of Education following Haden's death. There she met N. R. (Jiggs) King, a newly hired basketball coach for Post ISD. They were married on July 16, 1954 in Post. After marriage to Jiggs she completed her education at Texas Tech and became Sophomore English teacher at Post High School. She taught from 1959 until her retirement in 1990 in the same classroom. Jiggs preceded her in death on January 30, 2012.
Shorty loved her church and being actively involved in teaching Sunday School until her health started declining. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Post Garden Club for many years.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: James Shelton and Glen Shelton, four sisters: Josephine Baker, Doris Meyers, Lillian Marts and Idell (Dee) Shelton.
She is survived by two sons: Wendell (Cindy) Johnson of Post and Larry Johnson of Shallowater, four grandchildren: Michael (Stacy) Johnson of Idalou, Tammy (Mike) Bland of Post, Justin (Jeye) Johnson of Lipan and LaShae (Whit) Braden of St. Lawrence, Tx, eight great grandchildren: D'Nae Johnson, Rhaeden Bland, Bailey Johnson, Maegen Bland, Kayla Johnson, MacKenzie Braden, Macelyn Braden and Kase Braden and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers for her Homecoming will be Michael Johnson, Justin Johnson, Rhaeden Bland, Whit Braden, Kase Braden and Chris Ray.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Nursery Renovation, 402 West Main, Post, Texas 79356 or to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019