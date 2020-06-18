Throckmorton- Flossie Sue Thorp Noles (Totsy) was called home on Tuesday May 26, 2020. She ended her 88-year journey in the comfort of her brother Buzzy's home in Throckmorton, Tx. Totsy was born on January 30, 1932 to Samie and Byrd Thorp. The oldest of two siblings, she grew up riding horses and playing sports with the boys. The epitome of a tomboy in every sense of the word. She was strong, determined and fiercely independent. Her parents worked hard to instill in her an unshakeable faith and exemplary morals and values. After graduating Throckmorton High School, Totsy attended the University of North Texas and Texas Tech. She was always very athletic and a passionate sports enthusiast. She loved playing intramural basketball, baseball and volleyball. During her college years, the love of her life, Kenneth Noles, swept her off her feet and away to New Mexico. They were married on October 12, 1951. This began the most important chapter of her life. Totsy's greatest love was her family, and all her children were proud to call her mom. At home, she poured love and faith into each of her 3 children, teaching them the value of hard work and becoming the best versions of themselves. She also showed her love through cooking. Totsy was always the perfect hostess to every person that crossed her threshold. She had brownies, homemade ice cream or date bars ready at all times. And, if those weren't to your liking, she would make you "Ever-What" you wanted. After her children were raised, she fell in love with the game of golf. Six months out of the year, you could find her travelling course to course with her late sister in law Billie Thorp, and her best friend Edwana Fikes. Totsy also sat on the board of the Texas Women's Amateur Golf Association for over a decade. Then, just when she thought life couldn't get any sweeter, she became a Meme. That was the job she cherished most of all. And, she was the best coffee drinking, competitive domino playing, hallmark movie loving Meme that anyone could've ever asked for. She heard the poem "The Dash" once at a funeral and loved this message. "For it matters not, how much we own, the cars...the house...the cash. What matters is how we live and love and how we spend our dash." Totsy was a loving wife, a hard worker, a loyal friend, a devoted mother, and a hands-on Meme. No doubt, she was proud of how she lived her dash. And, although her family grieves her loss, they take comfort in knowing that Totsy and Kenneth, Meme and Boom, are together again.
Totsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth Noles (Boom) and her parents Byrd Thorp and Samie Thorp. She is survived by her 3 children: Sue and husband John Hruska of San Angelo, Don Noles and wife Kristie of Breckenridge, and Francine and husband Tracy Bowling of Hockley. She was also "Meme" to 6 grandchildren: Jed Hruska, Samie Hruska, Kasey Noles, Matt Noles, Lear Bowling and Tracine Bowling. As well as 8 great grandchildren and her brother Joe Nelson (Buzz) Thorp of Throckmorton. She also leaves behind many other family members, friends and her faithful dog Bella, who will all miss her dearly.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at the Throckmorton Cemetery on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Throckmorton. Memorial contributions can be made to Beyond Faith Hospice in Graham, Tx. The family of Totsy Noles wishes to thank Beyond Faith for their superior care.
Beyond Faith Hospice: 604 Oak St. Suite #102, Graham, Tx 76450.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.