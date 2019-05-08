|
|
Crane- Floy May (Chafin) Cupp was born Dec. 12, 1930 to Joseph Floyd Chafin and Elner Mable (Murrell) Chafin in Amherst, TX.
Floy graduated from Amherst High School in 1948. She attended Wayland Baptist College.
Floy retired from Cardiology and Associates. She has been a member of Southcrest Baptist Church since 1965 and spent many years teaching the 9th grade girls Sunday school class. She loved children and enjoyed keeping them in her home. She spent the last 4 years in Crane with Sharla & Randy and of course Snick (her dog). Later in life because of her health she was not able to do all she would have liked to but her faith remained strong and she loved the Lord and her family.
Floy was preceded in death by her parents and her only son Linden (Lindy) Joe Cupp.
Floy is survived by her sister Ruby Faye Williams of Hereford, TX, Brother E.J. (Elvin Joe) Chafin and wife Barbara of Abilene, Niece Sharla Lewis and husband Randy of Crane, TX, Grandson Chris Glenn & wife Lauren of Salado, TX. Joseph Ryan Cupp of Memphis, TN, Great Granddaughters, Madison Glenn and Jordon Cupp and Great Grandson Zeke Glenn, a number of nieces, nephews and many more loving family and friends.
Services will be held at Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am. Graveside will follow at Littlefield Memorial Park in Littlefield, TX May 11, 2019 at 1:00pm, Pastor Jerry Wilson will be officiating. Arrangements by Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home in Crane
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Southcrest Baptist Church or the COPD Foundation
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019