|
|
Lubbock- Floy Nell Ledbetter passed into the arms of Jesus and her heavenly family on the morning of December 7, 2019, while being cared for at Crown Point Health and Hospice of Lubbock. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm this evening, December 9, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 89 years at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Graveside services will follow in the Ralls Cemetery. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Born at home in the Farmer community of Crosby County to Ida Wright and Buril Franklin Priddy on January 1, 1930. She married George Dale Ledbetter on November 10, 1948 at the Methodist Church in Ralls, Texas. He passed away at home on August 30, 1994. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Ida Sue Curbo (married to John) and Beverly Kay Briggs (married to Dan), both of Lubbock.
Her grandchildren include, Cody Dan Curbo (married to Hilary) and their sons T.J. and Donivan; Rachel Nell Briggs Cook (married to Michael) and their children, Katherine Elizabeth Cook Reed (married to Mark), Hunter James, Alexi and Emma. Lura Anne Briggs and daughter Madison McNeal (father Chris) and adopted son Jack Chester (married to Tandra) and their son Jakob.
Nell is survived by her youngest sister, Mary Gillon and was preceded in death by their brother, Joe Priddy, sisters, Frances Dendy and Betty Hatfield, brothers-in-law, Norman and Herman Ledbetter and sisters-in-law, Mennie Stubblefield Mason and Christeen Ledbetter, Alton Dendy, Walt Gillon, Jerry Hatfield and much loved John Curbo. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Danee Priddy and Rhonda Ledbetter, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Nell attended school in Farmer and graduated in 1946 from Ralls. She worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. for 3 years before marrying George and working with him on many different business adventures such as the Farmer Store, Ledbetter Seed Company and Big G Tires, until she retired in 1990 and eventually moved to Lubbock.
Nell loved to read, sew, do crossword puzzles, and enjoyed gardening and flowers, painting and cooking. She was very proud of her family, and that her mother's family, the Wrights, came to Crosby County in 1888 and her father Buril in 1916. She instilled in her daughter's resilience in the face of adversity, kindness and empathy, a strong work ethic and, when necessary, a steely determination and commitment to protect those that we love, that she learned from her parents and family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019