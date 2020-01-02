|
|
Houston- "Well done thou good and faithful servant"
Bro. Floyd Edward Haddock, age 85, passed away on Christmas Eve 2019. He was born July 3, 1934 in Karnack, Texas.
Floyd played football for LSU in 1950. Accepting the call to ministry, he transferred to Hardin-Simmons University, where he met his wife of 65 years, Juanita Haddock. Floyd graduated from HSU in 1954. He received his Master of Divinity from Southwestern Theological Seminary and his Doctorate from Fuller Theological Seminary. He pastored many churches in his over 60 years serving his God and God's people. He loved the Friday night football games and working the chains. Floyd grew up on Caddo Lake with a love for fishing that continued throughout his life.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd "Crip" and Alice Haddock. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Haddock, his brother, Gerald Haddock, four children, Marcus & Kathleen Haddock of Skaneateles, NY, Carla & Tony Nims of Houston, Holly & Mike Donathan of New Caney and Matthew Haddock of Fort Worth. He has eight grandchildren, Chris Donathan, Lauren Stanley, Jennifer Lakatta, LouAnn Rogers, Dustin Donathan, Jeffrey Nims, Peyton Haddock and Daniel Haddock as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, January 3, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home 520 Watts Ave, Ralls, Tx. A service of celebration will take place on January 4, 2020 at 1 pm at First Baptist Church, 521 Tilford, Ralls, TX with interment at Ralls Cemetery.
