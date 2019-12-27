Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Lee Dixon


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Lee Dixon Obituary
Lubbock- 64, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Floyd was born July 1, 1955 to Finest and Dora Dixon. Floyd attended LG Pinkston High School and joined the Army. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Mary Dixon; his children, Donivan Hardmon, Octavia Willard, Shelia Hardmon, Chantell Moore, Clifford Harmond, and Keila Hardmon; four brothers, Finest Dixon, Jr., Ronnie Dixon, Clyde Dixon, and Steven Dixon; sister, Angela Dixon; seventeen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -