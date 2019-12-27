|
Lubbock- 64, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Floyd was born July 1, 1955 to Finest and Dora Dixon. Floyd attended LG Pinkston High School and joined the Army. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Mary Dixon; his children, Donivan Hardmon, Octavia Willard, Shelia Hardmon, Chantell Moore, Clifford Harmond, and Keila Hardmon; four brothers, Finest Dixon, Jr., Ronnie Dixon, Clyde Dixon, and Steven Dixon; sister, Angela Dixon; seventeen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019