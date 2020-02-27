Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Rock City Church, Event Center
5833 4th Street
View Map
More Obituaries for Floyd Petty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Lee Petty


1929 - 2020
Floyd Lee Petty Obituary
Lubbock- Floyd Lee Petty, Sr., 90, of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1929 in Taylor, Oklahoma to Henry and Beaulah (Brown) Petty.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Frances (Walden) Petty; son, Kevin Petty and his wife Renee; daughters in law, Shirley Petty and Jerri Grisham; 8 grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, two sons Floyd Jr. and Michael, three brothers and four sisters.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., February 29, 2020 at Rock City Church, Event Center at 5833 4th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rock City, PO Box 1650, Lubbock, TX 79408.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
