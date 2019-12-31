|
Lubbock- Floyd Lydell "Stumpy" Greer, 85, of Lubbock, Texas passed away December 28,2019. He was born October 25, 1934 in Savage, Texas to M.A. and Minnie Greer. He married Kaye Wiley in 1954 and was the founder and President of Greer Electric Co. lnc. for 45 years.
A 1953 graduate of Lorenzo High School, Stumpy moved to Lubbock in 1954 to attend Draughns Business College, where he studied bookkeeping. He next completed a four-year electrical apprenticeship and worked as an electrician for various contractors until 1964, when he decided to go into business for himself.
Stumpy's professional associations included chairman of the board for the Texas Tech Red Raider Club, president of the West Texas/New Mexico Chapter of the National Electric Contractors Association, chairman of the Lubbock Lighthouse for the Blind, board member of the Lubbock Airport Board, Lubbock Power & Light, Lubbock Country Club and Lubbock Rotary.
He was a member of the President's Council and Executive Roundtable at Texas Tech University and First Christian Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Kaye Greer, his son Todd Greer and wife Amy of Southport, North Carolina, daughter Lisa Holdeman and husband Nicky of Houston and daughter Kim Chaldekas and husband Jim of Denver, four grandchildren, Chase Chaldekas, Greer Chaldekas, Hannah Greer, and Bergen Greer, one great grandchild, Jett Chaldekas, two brothers Jerrell Greer of Idalou, Rae Greer of Farmerville, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Weldon Greer.
A memorial service will be held January 2, 2020, at 10:00 am at First Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Texas Tech Red Raider Club or First Christian Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020