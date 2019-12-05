|
|
Lubbock- 67, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Christ Temple C.O.G.I.C. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Floyd was born on August 7, 1952 in Waco, TX to Izora and Supt. Jimmie D. Brown. He graduated from Estacado High School. He retired from Ameripride. Floyd was a well known bass guitar player and played with several gospel group such as the Markee, The Wayside Travelers, Wings of Faith and the Gospel Highlights. Floyd leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Joyce Brown; three daughters, Katrina (Tony) Garner, Wykesha (Anthony) Brown, and Natasha (Jeffery) Washington; one son, Christopher Williams; one sister, Ruthie Thornton; one brother, Jimmy Jr, (Rose) Brown; seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019