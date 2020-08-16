Lubbock- F. M. Hoffman passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his home in the presence of his wife, Clydell. A celebration of his life of 93 years will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel, followed by interment at Resthaven Cemetery. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of the health of everyone, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and will be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
