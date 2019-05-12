|
Lubbock- Forrest Bowers, 94, of Lubbock entered Eternal Rest on May 9, 2019. He was born in Dunn, Texas on June 4, 1924 to Fred and Laura Bell (Richardson) Bowers. Raised on a cotton farm instilled values and lessons that lasted a lifetime. After graduating from Dunn High School, he received a scholarship to John Tarleton Agricultural College in Stephenville, Texas. Pearl Harbor occurred near the end of his first semester of college. Over the next few years he moved from base to base in various states for flight training. In the spring of 1945 he was sent to the southwest Pacific to fly the P-51 Mustang. He flew over 30 combat missions. One of his missions allowed him to witness the Nagasaki blast which signaled the closing days of WWII. After the war he farmed for two years near Dunn. Following his dream of becoming a lawyer he moved his family to Austin to renew his undergraduate work and enter law school. He graduated from the University of Texas School of Law in 1951. He eventually found a job with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office and worked there about three years. Afterwards he entered private practice until his retirement in 2015. He has been recognized as one of the best trial lawyers in Texas.
Forrest's most important earthly reward was his 53 year marriage to his beloved wife, Tila. Forrest and Tila enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, gardening, and anything else together. Faith in the Lord sustained them during life's most difficult times and added meaning and purpose in glad times which was most of the time. Joining First Christian Church in the mid-1970s they were active members as long as possible. Forrest served in most leadership positions and was selected as an Elder Emeritus several years ago. He was an active member of the Keystone Class and was proud to be one of the teachers at various times. Forrest is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, William Frederick Bowers, his sister, Earlene Patterson, his sons Forrest, Jr. and Raul Bowers, and his wife, Tila in 2016. He is survived by his children Laura Henline of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jimmy McDavid of Lubbock, Lisa Harbert and her husband Roger of San Antonio, and Fred Bowers and his wife Connie of Lubbock. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family.
Visitation will take place Monday evening May 13 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 5:00 -7:00. Private mausoleum service is set for 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 14 at Resthaven followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 in the Sanctuary of First Christian Church at 2323 Broadway. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of First Christian Church to continue Forrest's commitment and desire to spread the message of Jesus Christ.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019