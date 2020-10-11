Lubbock, Texas- Graveside service for Forrest "Frosty" Jones, age 77, of Lubbock, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Muleshoe Memorial Park in Muleshoe, Texas with Dr. Stacy Conner of Muleshoe officiating. Forrest died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born August 25, 1943 in San Diego, California to F.W. "Chief" and Hattie (Griffiths) Jones. He was married to Shady Mowery.
Forrest loved playing golf with his friends at the Muleshoe Country Club. He was an avid fan of Texas Tech football, NASCAR, stock car and drag racing. He was known for his stories of when he had his '61 Ford Starliner, that he raced in Amarillo. Forrest retired from Frito Lay. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Ray and Hattie Griffiths and Belinda Jones.
Forrest is survived by his wife, Shady; his step-daughter, Shady LaDon Madden and her husband, Ron; his sister, Barbra (Jones) Parten; his four step-grandchildren, Shady, Lair, Christen and Alyssa; his three great-grandchildren; his niece, Marilyn Brinkley and her husband, Brian and their children, Breckan and Braelyn.
