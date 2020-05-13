Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Memorial service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Ballinger
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Jean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Hice (Graninger) Jean


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Hice (Graninger) Jean Obituary
Ballinger- Frances Jean (Graninger) Hice, 78, of Ballinger, Texas passed on to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, Texas.

Frances was born on December 7, 1941, to J.D. and Alpha Lee (Brazil) Graninger in Colorado City, Texas. She was well known in Ballinger as a Real Estate Broker and Insurance Agent. She married Mike Hice on January 25, 1995, in Lubbock, Texas. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Ballinger and was a member of the Board of Realtors for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents J.D. and Alpha Lee, her brother Raymond Graininger, and sisters Patricia Porterfield and Betty Bridges.

Frances is survived by her husband Mike Hice; her daughters Annette McKibben and husband Clint of Lubbock, Tx and Tammy Green of Paint Rock, Tx.; her son Joe Layland of Brea, CA; grandchildren Pebbles Johnson of Granbury, Tx, Shane Sims and wife Chris of Lubbock, Tx, Ricky Wallace and wife Jennifer of Lubbock, Tx, and Derreck Green of Ballinger. She is also remembered by her 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Frances at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Ballinger, with Lynn Smith presiding. Due to current COVID restrictions, those in attendance will be expected to practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her honor.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -