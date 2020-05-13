|
Ballinger- Frances Jean (Graninger) Hice, 78, of Ballinger, Texas passed on to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, Texas.
Frances was born on December 7, 1941, to J.D. and Alpha Lee (Brazil) Graninger in Colorado City, Texas. She was well known in Ballinger as a Real Estate Broker and Insurance Agent. She married Mike Hice on January 25, 1995, in Lubbock, Texas. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Ballinger and was a member of the Board of Realtors for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents J.D. and Alpha Lee, her brother Raymond Graininger, and sisters Patricia Porterfield and Betty Bridges.
Frances is survived by her husband Mike Hice; her daughters Annette McKibben and husband Clint of Lubbock, Tx and Tammy Green of Paint Rock, Tx.; her son Joe Layland of Brea, CA; grandchildren Pebbles Johnson of Granbury, Tx, Shane Sims and wife Chris of Lubbock, Tx, Ricky Wallace and wife Jennifer of Lubbock, Tx, and Derreck Green of Ballinger. She is also remembered by her 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Frances at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Ballinger, with Lynn Smith presiding. Due to current COVID restrictions, those in attendance will be expected to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her honor.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020