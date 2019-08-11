|
Sweetwater- Frances Jo Reid Winn passed away peacefully August 8, 2019. Born April 17, 1930 in Sweetwater, Texas, a life long resident of Lubbock, Texas. Wife of the late Bob Winn, daughter of the late Roxie & Clint Reid, sister of late Juanita Goates & Lillian Creed, grand daughter of late Anna Belle & Ed Reid, niece of late Alene Washam, cousin of Bob Washam, Aunt of Wilma Creed Gibson, Ollie Creed, the late Donald & Gary Creed and the late Mae Bell & Jane Goates. Frances taught P.E. at Lubbock High & later became a counselor at Estacado High in Lubbock. Our heart felt thanks to Lupe Perez, Charolette Blaiss, Lynnette Wilson and Dr. Shannon Turnbow for their kindness & friendship to Frances in her time of need. Frances donated her body to Texas Tech School of Medicine.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019