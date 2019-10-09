|
|
Abilene- Frances Longoria passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. The family will host a praise and worship celebration on Thursday at 6:00 pm followed by fellowship at 7:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 53 years at 10:00 am on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with burial following in the Terry County Memorial Park, Brownfield. A tribute of Frances' life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Frances was born on March 11, 1966 to Benino and Angelitia Perez Longoria in Brownfield, TX. She was laid back and loved everyone. She had been a resident of Abilene since 1975, living at the State School and the Hill Resources Center, a private group home. Francis worked at Culpeppers for a while and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include her mother, Angelitia Perez Longoria; sister, Eva Quesada and husband, Moises; brother, Jimmy Longoria and wife, Maria; nephews, Bobby and Moses Quesada, Jr.; and niece, Daisy Lee Longoria;
She was preceded in death by her father, Benino Longoria; siblings, Johnny Perez, Mary Longoria, and LeeRoy Longoria.
The family would like to thank the following for the love and care given to Frances, Hill Resources Center, Larry Hill, James Webb, Leon Johnson and Russell Cochran; also all the house managers and aides especially Kathy and Erica Runnels, Mary Poras, and Laura Caldwell; and Hendricks Hospice Care especially Kim McLaughlin, Brooke Butler and Adrianna Golden-Smith.
The family of Frances Longoria has designated the High Point Village, 6223 County Rd 6300, Lubbock, TX 79416, www.highpointvillage.org for memorial contributions in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019