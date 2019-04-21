Lubbock- Frances Louise Womack went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 18, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate life of 87 years with a Graveside service at 10 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Frances Louise Womack's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Frances was born November 10, 1931 in Ralls, TX, to Loyd and Jettie (English) Ritchey. She married Bob L. Womack in Lubbock, TX, on May 12, 1948.



Survivors include her children Glenna F. Warrick and husband, Bob of Lubbock; Garey Lee Womack and wife, Denise of Tyler, TX; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Louise Ritchey; and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob L. Womack; brothers, Buell and Winston Ritchey.



A special thank you to all of her wonderful, caring health care providers of Area Community Hospice of Plainview, TX, and Golden Top Assisted Living and Private Christian Healthcare.



The family of Frances Womack would appreciate contributions to be given to Area Community Hospice of Plainview, TX in her memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019