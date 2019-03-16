|
Lubbock- Frances Prado, 61, of Lubbock passed away on March 12, 2019. She was born March 5, 1958 to Frank and Janie (Ramos) Sanchez. Frances graduated from Lubbock High School in 1976 and married her husband, Tony Prado the same year.
Frances is survived by the love of her life, Tony; daughter, Andrea Gallardo (Ruben) of Lubbock; three brothers, Frank, Joe, and Tony Sanchez, her sister, Dolores Pyles, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren and her dog, Kacie.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Christopher Prado, Sr.; one brother, David Sanchez, and one sister, Tina Marie Sanchez.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Venue on Broadway. Services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019