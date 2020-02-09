|
|
Lubbock- Francisca Cecilia De Leon Hernandez, 74, of Lubbock went to be with our Lord on Wednesday February 5, 2020. She was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on November 22, 1945 to Andres De Leon and Margarita Reyna. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with Fr. Jim McCarthy officiating. Interment will be held in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Friends and family are invited to pray the rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday February 9, 2020 at Guajardo Funeral Chapel.
Francisca grew up in South Texas, where she met her husband Guillermo in Corpus Christi, Texas and were married in Munday, Texas on July 18, 1964. They joined the labor migrant movement to California in 1965 where they worked the lands, then moved back to Texas and made Lubbock, Texas their permanent residence.
Francisca started her career with Lubbock ISD as a teacher's assistant in 1974 and after graduating from Texas Tech University, with a Bachelor's degree in Bilingual Elementary Education. She began teaching in 1983 at Wolffarth Elementary and retired in 2008. She loved teaching, crocheting, sewing and travelling. Most of all, supporting her loved ones in whatever they did. She was a member of the Hispanic Association of Women, Girl Scouts Troop 6073 and the Guadalupanas at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Guillermo and grandson Elijah Hernandez. She is survived by two sons, Guillermo Hernandez (Priscilla) and Phillip Hernandez (Sylvia); one daughter, Margarita Olivarez (Tony); two brothers, Andres De Leon, Joe De Leon (Rachel); three sisters; Victoria De Leon, Maria Ballard (Larry) and San Juanita Valenciano (Jose); 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; and perrito.
The family suggest memorial be made to Joe Arrington Cancer Center in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020